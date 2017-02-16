Students give new life to old WCAX News set

At Castleton University, students studying media communications put their skills to the test during biweekly broadcasts.

"We got our two people at the desk, we got everyone in the control room running things, we got a student director," said Martin Vanburen, a communications student. "It's as close to the real thing that we can get."

Their mock newscasts got even closer to the real deal with a new desk that might look familiar. It's been used at WCAX for over 15 years. Thousands of eyes have seen it and many debates have been moderated from behind it.

"It has history to it," Communications Professor Bob Gershon said.

Gershon says many of his students never visited a real news set and didn't know what to expect, but they were excited to be part of a heritage.

"When students sit behind that desk, they know that Darren (Perron) is a graduate of this program and that they are sitting at the same desk that has been used to reach thousands and thousands of people," Gershon said.

"Students would come in after they had set everything up and they would look at it and go, 'Wow!'" Vanburen said.

Gershon says he will make one change to the desk. It will be painted green to match Castleton's colors.

