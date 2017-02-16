Vermont's Human Services secretary searches for savings

Six weeks into the job, Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille is still mapping out the sprawling complex under his direction. With 3,700 employees and a $2.5 billion budget, fully half of state government is his domain.

Gobeille granted us a full day behind the scenes as he tries to hold together the state's largest agency budget, one that's reliant on uncertain federal funds for 60 percent of its spending. He can't escape the topic.

"It's pretty much the same conversation over and over again," Gobeille said.

Wednesday, that conversation took place in committee, along Statehouse corridors and in his own office. With Obamacare in the crosshairs in Washington, D.C., the prospects of losing health care funds are unsettling to lobbyists and lawmakers.

"There's really no clarity at all," said Susan Gretkowski of MVP.

"Tremendous challenge," said Michael Fisher, a Vermont health care advocate.

"This uncertainty," said Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford.

Gobeille says he's been able to sleep at night because it does not appear national Republicans are politically capable or willing to pull funding immediately. That largely holds true for critical funding in other areas of his agency as well.

"That doesn't mean that we're not planning for the contrary," he said.

There's been no reprieve though for a developing low-income housing crisis. A state program serves as a temporary step in between homelessness and long-term housing subsidized by the federal government, known as Section 8. Gobeille says a hold on those Section 8 vouchers leaves 150 Vermonters in the state's temporary system with no way out and 105 more are waiting in the cold. The rising cost of the program is breaking the bank.

Gobeille said, "We had to make a decision last Friday, are we going to kick people out of their homes in February in Vermont?"

The state found the money to keep the program on life support through the end of June. But cash-strapped Vermont is limited in what it can spend and the governor has pledged no new taxes or fees.

"That's just the first thing we're seeing that could be like this," Gobeille said. "There is a number at which you can't backfill."

Gobeille's day begins at 4 a.m. and work doesn't stop until his head hits the pillow well into the evening. Despite all the time he spent in informal meetings in the cafeteria, we didn't see him take a lunch break, and he's only had a taste of what's to come.

Plenty of Gobeille's day is scripted, moving from one meeting to the next. But he tells us it's those moments in between when someone pulls him aside that he learns the most.