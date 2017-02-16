Quantcast

Lifetime movie on Joyce Mitchell to premiere in April

DANNEMORA, N.Y. -

The story of a Northern New York prison worker who helped two convicted murderers escape from the Dannemora prison has been made into a Lifetime movie.

It's called "The New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell."

According to the network, the film shows how Mitchell, a prison tailor, got swept up in a fantasy that two convicted murderers were in love with her, and then helped them escape from an upstate New York prison.

The movie premieres April 23 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

