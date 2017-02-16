Will a new plan to track overdoses help solve Vermont's drug problem?

Opiates killed 105 people last year in Vermont. That's 29 more deaths than the year before.

"Not a week goes by we don't need Narcan," said Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo.

Burlington's mayor says the city will now partner with law enforcement and health officials to try to save more people. He unveiled a robust plan focused on data, a rapid deployment of resources and broad collaboration.

"We don't know exactly where this initiative is going to go. There is no clear roadmap for communities to follow at this point in addressing this crisis," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

One by one, key community partners vowed to help ease the opiate crisis. The UVM Medical Center acknowledged its role in overprescribing pain meds. The director says within 90 days, the hospital will start tracking doctors' prescribing habits.

"We're committed to driving down the amount of opiates that we are prescribing and we will be transparent with data that we are having effective results," said Dr. Stephen Leffler, UVM Medical Center.

Every time there's a fatal overdose in Chittenden County the state's attorney is called. She's now directing her deputies to keep tabs on those deaths.

"They are directed to now ask a few pretty simple questions about the circumstances surrounding the death and keep track of that information and on a weekly basis provide that data to me," said Sarah George, Chittenden County state's attorney.

For the police who investigate these deaths, they've committed to sharing their drug intel about who's at risk and who needs treatment. Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments will now meet biweekly to talk about troubling cases and dangerous trends.

"It should just increase the depth of our responsiveness going forward and the depth of our knowledge. I welcome them and it just portends success," said del Pozo.

The Vermont Health Department admits it needs to release information more quickly. It will start updating its opiate death data by county on a monthly versus yearly basis.

"Statistical significance really means nothing to a family who has lost a loved one. There's really so much to do and it will take all of us to do it," said Dr. Harry Chen, Vt. health commissioner.

The health commissioner hopes by supplying this kind of information more often, it will help those in charge draft more effective drug policies and maybe even keep more people alive.