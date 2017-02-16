Rush of immigrants flee US, crossing into Canada illegally

Authorities are tracking a sharp rise in the number of immigrants going to Quebec from Vermont and New York, many willing to face arrest for a new life. In fact, the illegal crossings happen so often now, Canadian authorities are nearly constantly parked on the other side waiting for those who take the risk.

In the small town of Champlain in Northern New York lies Roxham Road. A sign labels it a dead end, but for many, it's a new start.

"Yesterday, there was a guy with a duffle bag walking that way," Geno Ramirez said.

Residents who live here say the dirt drive is increasingly becoming a destination for immigrants seeking asylum in Canada. Footprints are seen crossing over the snowbanks next to the border marking and leading to the other side.

"Just recently this year it has been really crazy," Melissa Beshaw said.

Beshaw has lived here for 21 years. She says she sees people get dropped off by taxis or friends and relatives. They walk across the border at the end of the road and are taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"If I go by week, I probably see 10, 15 people walking up here," Beshaw said.

U.S. Customs says people have been crossing northward illegally for decades, but recent numbers are on the rise. Since October 2016, they say 1,000 people have gone over at spots like this and faced arrest rather than going through official ports of entry.

The number of people claiming refugee status in Canada after crossing from the U.S. into Quebec has risen dramatically in the past few months since the president's new immigration policies were announced. In December 2014, there were just 74 refugee claims from land border crossings. The next year there were 101. But this past December, the number jumped to 593. And a comparison of the annual totals for all three years shows refugee claims in Quebec have nearly tripled.

"It's been really bad since Trump's been in office. They're carrying all kinds of bags and totes. Even families are pushing kids in strollers. It's terrible," Beshaw said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they regularly patrol this part of the border. It's legal for them to stop anyone they suspect is illegal, but they can't detain those with legal status who are about to break Canadian law and walk in.

U.S. Army veteran Geno Ramirez says people in cars from out of state come down his road to ask him about the spot.

"They were looking over here for the border," he said.

Willing to face arrest to flee the United States.

Canadian officials say those arrested are screened with a background check and their identification is verified. If they don't have a criminal status other than the illegal crossing, they are then processed nearly exactly the same way as someone who came legally.

Information from the Canada Border Services Agency:

CBSA, Quebec Region

Refugee claims processed by the CBSA at the Canada/US land border in the province of Quebec

Calendar year (CY) 2014 Calendar year (CY) 2015 Calendar year (CY) 2016 Calendar year (CY) 2017 January 46 46 137 452 February 48 58 99 March 52 56 85 April 82 75 126 May 83 79 92 June 90 79 128 July 80 107 178 August 77 133 177 September 88 112 255 October 91 115 289 November 70 93 368 December 74 101 593 Total 881 1054 2527

Note : The CBSA is not responsible for refugee claims made at an inland Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada offices.

Role of the Canada Border Services Agency(CBSA):

The CBSA is responsible for enforcing Canadian legislation at designated ports of entry in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is responsible for enforcing the law between ports of entry.

When a person makes a claim for refugee protection, the role of the CBSA is to determine the eligibility of the claim under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). The process notably includes doing an interview, taking fingerprints and photos, as well as performing security and criminal record checks.

If the application is eligible, the person's file will be referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) for consideration and the person will be authorized to enter Canada to attend a hearing at the IRB.