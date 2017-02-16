Quantcast

Essex Junction restaurant ordered to pay up after credit card fr - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Essex Junction restaurant ordered to pay up after credit card fraud case

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

An Essex Junction restaurant has to pay up for stealing credit card numbers.

The attorney general's office says at least one employee at Grand Buffet stole credit card numbers from customers back in 2014.

There were at least 100 reported cases of credit card fraud totaling about $35,000.

The settlement requires Grand Buffet to change how its employees handle credit cards, implement better recordkeeping and pay a $30,000 penalty.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.