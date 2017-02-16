Quantcast

Stuck in Vermont: Vermont Nepali Heritage Dance Group

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A group of young people from the Bhutanese-Nepali community are celebrating and sharing their cultural heritage with Vermonters. Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger got "Stuck in Vermont" with them. Watch the video to see.

You can see the troupe perform at the FlynnSpace Feb. 18. Click here for more information.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."

