Burlington city councilors look to clarify role of police commission

It happened on Summer St. Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and two children have been displaced.
A Burlington man, wanted by police, was taken into custody Saturday on assault and robbery charges.
Police are trying to identify a man connected to what they are calling a "suspicious event" at a Williston toy store.
A health care conference in Stowe Saturday attracted national attention pitting both sides of the vaccine debate against each other.
Dozens of parents attended Saturday's Home School Conference, one of the biggest homeschooling workshops in Vermont.
It's been a good spring turkey season so far for hunters in New Hampshire.
The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate is up slightly, to 3.1 percent.
Some residents of a small town in Vermont are worried that Airbnb could change closely knit neighborhoods.
for the worse.