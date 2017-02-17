Community reacts to costly plans to rename 'Rebels'

A plan to change the school mascot for South Burlington schools is getting lots of reaction on our Facebook page.

Thursday, we broke down the numbers on how much it will cost to retire the "Rebels" moniker-- an estimated $170,000.

Now, our Alex Hirsch has learned South Burlington school leaders plan to put a committee together to oversee the effort to come up with a new mascot.

Documents handed out at a meeting this week outlined a possible plan. They include setting up a committee made up of members from the classes of 2017-2023, principals from the middle and high schools, staff members, and some alumni and parents. According to the documents, the committee will accept suggestions online and on campus. Then, once mascot ideas are narrowed down, students and staff would have a chance to vote on it.

We reached out to Superintendent David Young about the plan moving forward and hope to bring you more from him as this develops.

We've gotten a lot of comments on Facebook about the cost of all of this. Here are just a few:

Brian Jordan said he thinks that because it's going to cost so much money and it's a taxpayer issue, the taxpayers should decide whether the name changes, not the school board. He says it's time to stop wasting money

Gabi Gordon said incremental change is an option they ought to be looking into and, hopefully, they are.

Judson Gravel said there should be a GoFundMe to raise the money.

Tim Soutiere said the people who voted to change the mascot can cover the costs.

It's important to note that according to the documents, the $170,000 cost is just an estimate. And they already have about $73,000 budgeted for the changes as part of the 2018 fiscal year.

We also have new information on the transition timeline for South Burlington's mascot.

In a letter, High School Principal Patrick Burke said the school's sports teams will remain the Rebels for the rest of this school year. This spring, they will announce what the new mascot will be after what he said will be an "inclusive process." The school's affiliation with their new mascot will begin this fall.

It's still unclear what the school will do with any leftover Rebel attire after this school year wraps up.

