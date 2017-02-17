Quantcast

Developer, businesses discuss concerns with Winooski hotel proje - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Developer, businesses discuss concerns with Winooski hotel project

Posted: Updated:

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) - The developer of a stalled project to build a hotel and restaurant in Winooski is negotiating with a group of downtown businesses this week to resolve concerns.

Winooski Hotel Group LLC wants to build it on the south end of the city's traffic circle. The Winooski Downtown Redevelopment Association filed a lawsuit against the developer in January, claiming the hotel would illegally subvert several key goals for downtown.

President Diane Finnigan said Tuesday the project's reliance on off-site valet parking remains an issue.

An attorney for the association confirmed Wednesday to The Burlington Free Press developer Adam Dubroff's legal team has been in touch with him to explore an out-of-court settlement.

A review of the project by Vermont's Act 250 Commission has been postponed until the case is decided.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Winooski plans for new hotel downtown

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.