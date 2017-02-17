NY lawmakers gear up for final budget hearing on housing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers will convene for the last of 13 hearings on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 billion state budget proposal.

Members of the Senate and Assembly will gather Friday morning for a joint hearing on housing proposals that was postponed due to weather earlier this month.

Lawmakers are likely to recommend significant changes to Cuomo's suggested spending plan. The final product will be hammered out in negotiations between the Democratic governor and top lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly.

The Legislature hopes to approve a spending plan before April 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

The hearing is available for streaming on Senate and Assembly websites.

