NY state parks system unveils Empire Pass card for families

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The state parks system is selling a plastic card version of its Empire Pass that's accepted at state-owned parks and recreation areas across New York.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Thursday that the Empire Pass card is now available for purchase for $80. Officials say the wallet-sized card can be shared among family members who are headed to state parks for an outing.

Parks officials say the card does away with the need for purchasing multiple Empire Pass decals for multiple vehicles in the same family.

The original Empire Pass decal will still be offered for $65 a year. The decals aren't shareable because they must be affixed to a vehicle.

The cards and decals allow unlimited day-use vehicle entry to state parks, forest preserves and boat launches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.