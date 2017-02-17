Quantcast

Vermont PBS sells 1 of 4 broadcast licenses

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Vermont's public television station is getting a big payout.

Friday morning, Vermont PBS announced that it accepted a bid of $56 million for one of its four broadcast licenses-- WVTA-- at an FCC auction.

Vermont PBS says it's going to re-engineer its network to replicate coverage transmitted from Mount Ascutney so that viewers don't lose coverage.

With the money, the station says it will build a public media platform for the local community. They will ask people for input on that later this summer.

