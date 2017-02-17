Vt. man pleads guilty in deadly arson case

We learned new details Friday about a fire that killed a Vermont woman who prosecutors say was an innocent bystander. The horrific scene was part of a drug robbery gone wrong.

The victim's mother told our Cat Viglienzoni that hearing the details, like how Jonathan Zampieri filled up Mason jars with gasoline at a gas station before heading to the crime scene, will never get easier. But she said hearing him admit his guilt Friday in federal court was a step forward.

Mother Christina Burt knows her daughter, Brittany, wasn't perfect.

"She was awesome. She acted all big and tough and she would give you the shirt off her back. And her smile was a killer smile. She had her faults, but she had a big heart," Christina Burt said.

But Brittany Burt's life was cut short Dec. 14, 2015, in a grisly arson case that started as a drug robbery. Investigators say a group of people, including Howard Hoisington and Jonathan Zampieri, kicked down the door of Brittany Burt's boyfriend's apartment on Union Street in Northfield just after midnight. They doused the couple in gasoline and demanded drugs from Burt's boyfriend, Efren Serrano. Prosecutor say when he didn't respond, the men pulled out a lighter. It went off, sparking the inferno that killed Burt and seriously injured Serrano.

In court Friday, Zampieri admitted to his role in her death, something Christina Burt says she wanted to see.

"At least someone is taking responsibility for it," she said.

But we also learned in court that December's incident was the third time that fall the group had used this tactic to rob drug dealers. The repeat crimes frustrate Christina Burt, who says the suspects' prior criminal records should have kept them behind bars.

"I just don't understand how he got out," she said. "Howie just got out in September. And if he hadn't gotten out in September, then my daughter might still be alive."

Howard Hoisington's case is still pending. Burt doesn't expect him to admit his guilt, but she says she'll be in court watching.

"I'm going to be there for every one," she said. "Because I want to know everything that happened and I'm hoping they'll all get sentenced. And no easy sentences, because I don't want them to get just a slap on the wrist."

Zampieri's sentencing is set for mid-June. The 34-year-old faces at least seven years and up to life in prison. The other co-defendants-- Howard Hoisington, Tammy Wilder, Kimberly Hoisington and Richard Hoisington-- are still awaiting trial.

