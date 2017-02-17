Quantcast

NH TV station sold to FCC for $100M, will go off air

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire television station that debuted in 2014 has been sold at auction to the Federal Communications Commission for an estimated $100 million and will go off the air in the coming months.

Bill Binnie of WBIN-TV said Friday that proceeds from the sale will be used by the company to acquire other media assets in digital, outdoor and radio areas. He said many employees will be transferred to a new division. There will be continued investment in its 19 radio stations and news web business, NH1.com.

Robb Atkinson, general manager of the newly expanded NH1 News digital business, says the company is investing in delivering news content on mobile phones, tablets and home computers. He said the days of running home to watch news on TV "are quickly disappearing."

