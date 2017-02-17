Companies in Vt. Yankee plant transfer file request

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The businesses involved in the transfer of licenses of the Vermont Yankee power plant have filed a formal request with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In the request, filed earlier this month, the applicants ask that the NRC consent to the transfers of the licensed possession, maintenance and decommissioning of the plant.

Entergy Nuclear wants to sell the closed plant to NorthStar Group Services Inc.

The nuclear plant shut down in December 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.