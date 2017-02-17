Quantcast

Vt. milk delivery truck lands in ditch - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. milk delivery truck lands in ditch

Posted: Updated:
FLETCHER, Vt. -

A milk delivery truck ended up in a ditch Friday morning after getting caught up in some snow.

The driver was backing into a farm driveway on East Fairfield Road in Fletcher when he got hung up on a snowbank and slid down an embankment. The milk needed to be emptied from the tanker before crews could right the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.