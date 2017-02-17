Commander 'incredibly proud' of Green Mountain Boys

Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Steven Cray says he's proud of the work the Green Mountain Boys did in the Middle East.

Some 300 members of the Guard will return home by the end of the month. They have been serving a three-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

We caught up with Cray Friday at Coast Guard ice training on Lake Champlain.

"More to follow on when we know exactly when they'll be arriving, but it's going to be soon. And we're incredibly proud on the work they've been doing around the world on behalf of the country," Cray said.

Details of the Vermont Guard's overseas mission have been widely kept secret. However, we do know they were under U.S. Central Command providing air-to-ground attacks to support operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Related Stories:

Vermont Air National Guard members to return home

Checking in with the Vt. Air National Guard

Several hundred Vt. Air National Guard members to deploy