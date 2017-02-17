Slopeside: Burke Mountain Resort

It's finally starting to look like a real Vermont winter out there. So, thousands of skiers are stoked for the holiday weekend.

Melissa Gould knows how to cure the winter blues.

"I try to get out once a week and so today is the day," said Melissa.

She heads to her happy place, Burke.

"It's my favorite place. It's a little piece of heaven," said Melissa.

This week, Melissa timed it just right. Burke received more than 20 inches of snow from the latest winter storm.

In the 4-plus years of Slopeside, Nick has never seen so much snow in one spot. He took just a few steps and went knee-deep in powder. So, the skiing is fantastic. There's lots of soft snow everywhere. The thing is through this weekend that powder is going to get heavier in nature as temperatures are going to be above freezing and the warmer weather looks like it's going to last into a good chunk of next week.

Skiers like Melissa are pumped.

"Today is like one of the top ever. It's really good," said Melissa.

"The skiing is great. It's getting skied, so you get some nice moguls and stuff. The snow is soft so you can go through it pretty much easy. Not too hard to do. It's just enjoyable," said Frank McAllister, Lowell.

If you're heading out this weekend in search of powder stash, the glades are your best bet.

Come this Presidents Day weekend the snow is going to be a huge draw and this season more guests will be staying Slopeside at the Burke Mountain Hotel.

"The few rooms that we did have left in the hotel for this weekend are sold. We are 100 percent sold out for Presidents weekend, and as we move into the latter part of the week, we're moving rooms very quickly," said Jessica Sechler, Burke.

Melissa stayed at the hotel for her birthday back in October.

"It was great. It was beautiful, well appointed, The food was awesome," said Melissa.

She's hopeful that the hotel will bring in added tourist dollars.

"Especially to help the local people that have the local businesses, local restaurants and things like that. I think that between this and the Kingdom Trails they have for biking, I would like to think that this would continue to be positive, boost to the economy for the area," said Melissa.

For the folks hitting the mountain this weekend the ski conditions will be top notch and the views aren't bad either.

"You look around the kingdom is beautiful," said Melissa.

You might just feel on top of the world.

"Be with myself. Be at peace with myself," said Melissa.