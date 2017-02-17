Vermont House passes trio of sex assault bills

Vermont's House of Representatives passed a trio of bills to better protect victims of sexual assault.

The proposal would scrap the expiration date for bringing charges against an alleged rapist. Currently, that limit is set at six years after an assault. Another one of the bills makes tweaks to penalties for lewd conduct, like flashing. The final one would establish mandatory notification of a sexual assault victim's Bill of Rights. They have the right to a medical examination, timely delivery of a rape kit to forensic teams, preservation of that evidence and a consult with an advocate among others.

The bills now head to the Senate for consideration.