Quantcast

Vermont House passes trio of sex assault bills - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont House passes trio of sex assault bills

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont's House of Representatives passed a trio of bills to better protect victims of sexual assault.

The proposal would scrap the expiration date for bringing charges against an alleged rapist. Currently, that limit is set at six years after an assault. Another one of the bills makes tweaks to penalties for lewd conduct, like flashing. The final one would establish mandatory notification of a sexual assault victim's Bill of Rights. They have the right to a medical examination, timely delivery of a rape kit to forensic teams, preservation of that evidence and a consult with an advocate among others.

The bills now head to the Senate for consideration.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.