Repealing Vermont's 'Happy Hour' ban gains new momentum

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

There's new momentum brewing in Montpelier for repealing the state's prohibition on "Happy Hour."

Vermont House lawmakers voted against an amendment to do so Thursday, but many of those who voted "no" simply wanted more debate before considering the issue.

Friday, a new standalone proposal to scrap the ban bubbled up and Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says he'll sign the bill if it makes it to his desk.

