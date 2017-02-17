Quantcast

Senate passes bill to expand medical marijuana access in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The Vermont Senate is set to send the House a bill to expand access to medical marijuana after passing it late Friday morning.

It would allow for a doubling of the number of dispensaries in Vermont from four to eight. Post-traumatic stress disorder, Crohn's Disease and Parkinson's disease would be added to the list of qualifying conditions.

The proposal would also allow dispensaries to advertise with several restrictions.

