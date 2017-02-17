Trooper, snowmobiler rescued from icy waters in Adirondacks

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - A state trooper attempting to save a snowmobiler who fell through the ice of an Adirondack lake also broke through, requiring rescuers to pull both men from the frigid water.

Trooper Michael S. Kohan responded to a call Friday morning of a snowmobiler going through the ice of Long Lake. Kohan fell through the ice about 150-feet from shore as he walked toward the victim.

A fellow trooper and local fire and rescue crews pulled Kohan out after about seven minutes. They also rescued the 61-year-old snowmobiler, Michael J. Michna of North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Michna was treated and released and a local hospital and Kohan was treated at the scene for exposure and a small cut.

Ten snowmobilers have died after breaking through ice across the Northeast this winter.

