Duchess County Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens

Master gardeners really know how to put together a beautiful garden. We're here at the Duchess County Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden in Millbrook, New York, right in the Hudson Valley. Like a lot of master gardener programs all around the country, not only do they do educational programs, they have demonstration gardens. You can come and see what your garden is supposed to look like!

This is a great one because it's right next to their office and they are just little vignettes, or small gardens, that are very approachable and doable in anyone's landscape. You know the thing that really impressed me about this garden is that it really flows. But a bunch of different gardeners actually put it together and usually when that happens, it's choppy. You've got somebody's favorite flower and the next person's favorite flower and so on. But this all flows.

These volunteers work together so this whole expanse is really 13 different gardens and there are over 20 gardeners who are maintaining it. They work together and some people have the tall section and some people will have the short section, but they talk and get the garden designed together. It's a great way to work with other people, like your neighbors.

These gardens are in the full sun and there are some great examples of gardens in the shade, as well. They have both of these examples depending on what you have in your yard. They also have a nursery bed, too, because they do a big plant sale every year, just like many master gardener programs, and they are trying to raise money to keep on going.

So if you are interested in being a master gardener, you can go to your state land grant university, such as UVM, UNH, and Cornell, and you can find out more about it. You can take classes through them, and then as a way to give back, you can man their hotline, or do a beautiful demonstration garden like these.

~By Charlie Nardozzi