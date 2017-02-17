Could National Guard troops be used for immigration roundups?

There's a new twist in the president's push against illegal immigration. The Associated Press has learned the Trump administration may be considering using National Guard troops in immigration

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says that's not how he would want to see those under his command deployed, but he's not sure yet if it would be his decision. The White House says no governor will have to decide whether to commit his or her troops.

The Associated Press reports that it obtained a draft memo written at the end of January by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The memo outlines a Trump administration plan to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. The AP says such a deployment would go far beyond previous immigration enforcement efforts involving Guard troops.

"That would be one of the most un-American things to happen in the last century," said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York.

The concept drew swift criticism from Schumer, while President Trump's spokesperson Sean Spicer wasted little time shooting down the accuracy of the story itself, calling the memo 100 percent not true.

The 11 states that would be affected are: California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

"I would be resistant to use military force to deport," said Scott.

He says he would have to check with his lawyers, but he's confident he could ignore an order to deploy Vermont's men and women.

"I believe the National Guard is under my control," said Scott.

Department of Homeland Security spokespeople say the idea never received serious consideration. Still, staff members tell The AP that as recently as last Friday, there was discussion of the proposal.