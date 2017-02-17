Old documentary gains new popularity

He called himself a bluesologist, a poet and a black revolutionary. A documentary about the life and legacy of Gil Scott Heron will be screened this weekend in Vermont. The film "Black Wax" is celebrating its 35th year.

Filmmaker Robert Mugge says many of the issues Heron addressed in the 1970s remain pertinent today and that the film still feels politically relevant.

"His work was topical yet poetic. He spoke to issues that are still important now. In the film, there are songs about illegal immigrants, guns and the proliferation of guns in society," Mugge said.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Mugge.

You can see "Black Wax" Saturday at Contois Auditorium in Burlington's City Hall. The screening begins at 1:30 p.m. Mugge will participate in a panel discussion as part of the Global Roots Film Festival later in the afternoon.