Springfield man accused of bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -

A Springfield man is accused of robbing a bank in town. 

Darrell Barror, 35, is facing charges following the hold up at the Citizen's Bank in the Springfield Shopping Plaza Wednesday. Police were tipped off to their suspect after people in town saw surveillance images from the scene. 

Barror denied the charges in court Friday and was held for lack of bail.

