Police: Cruiser crashed into Newport driver

Courtesy: Dylan Sheltra Courtesy: Dylan Sheltra
NEWPORT, Vt. -

State Police say one of their own crashed into a driver in Newport.

Authorities say Corporal Amy Leclair was responding to a 911 call when she tried to get past another car on Route 105.

Authorities say Leclair struck that vehicle as the driver tried to pull into his driveway.

Both had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The two cars were totaled. 

