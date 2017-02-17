Police: Barre man arrested for selling fatal dose of heroin

A Barre man was arrested Friday for selling a fatal dose of heroin back in August.

Police say Jacob Rillo, 24, sold the deadly batch to Jessie Boardman, 26, last summer. Boardman was pronounced dead while on the way to a hospital in Randolph, Rillo was arrested for selling him the drug just the night before Boardman overdosed. Rillo is being held on $5,000 dollars.