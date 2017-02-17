Quantcast

Police: Barre man arrested for selling fatal dose of heroin - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Barre man arrested for selling fatal dose of heroin

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Rillo Jacob Rillo
BARRE, Vt. -

A Barre man was arrested Friday for selling a fatal dose of heroin back in August.

Police say Jacob Rillo, 24, sold the deadly batch to Jessie Boardman, 26, last summer. Boardman was pronounced dead while on the way to a hospital in Randolph, Rillo was arrested for selling him the drug just the night before Boardman overdosed. Rillo is being held on $5,000 dollars.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.