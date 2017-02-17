New program helps Vt. communities in the age of climate change

Vermont state and utility leaders launched a Climate Economy Model Communities Program Friday.

The goal is to help two communities each year build and implement plans for state of the art rural development in an age of climate change.

"It's something we do a lot in Vermont, but it's worth noting that the model communities initiative has the chance to put any town in Vermont on the map. For changing the way we do economic development. For changing the way we protect our environment. For changing the way, ah, really the world works," said Ted Brady from the Commerce and Community Development Agency.

Communities looking to apply for the initiative have until March 22.

