Police make multiple drug arrests in Lebanon

There were several drug related arrests Friday in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Police arrested Thomas Vaillancourt, 24, from White River Junction in an apartment complex on Maple Street on marijuana charges. Police also arrested on cannabis related charges was 26-year-old Kayla Bothwell. Police then went to a residence on Mack Avenue where they found a grow operation. Anthony Hutchinson, 28, was arrested. They also arrested 28-year-old Kevin Roach on similar charges.