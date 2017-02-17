Dow Named UVM Men's Soccer Coach

Friday, February 17th

BURLINGTON, Vt. - University of Vermont interim head men's soccer coach Rob Dow has been promoted to the position of head coach. Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman made the announcement on Friday morning, officially naming Dow as the eighth head coach in program history.

"I'm extremely happy to appoint Rob Dow as the next head coach of UVM Men's Soccer," Schulman said. "During his time as an assistant and associate head coach, Rob has been involved in every aspect of our program and has been directly responsible for recruiting and developing some of the top players in our school's history. He has earned the respect and confidence of his colleagues as a true professional who successfully balances the demands of a highly competitive national caliber program while being fully committed to the scholar athlete model that serves as the foundation of Vermont Athletics."

Dow has spent the previous five seasons on UVM's coaching staff, including the last two years as the Catamounts' associate head coach. Vermont reached new heights with Dow on the sidelines in 2016. After winning the second-most games in a single season (14), the Green and Gold hosted an NCAA Tournament game for only the third time in program history.



"I am extremely excited and honored to lead the UVM men's soccer team," said Dow. "The last five years at UVM have been special for my family and me, and we are proud to say Vermont will continue to be our home. We have been fortunate to be a part of historic program accomplishments, an America East League and Tournament championship, and an NCAA Tournament win. It was a great privilege to work alongside Jesse Cormier. I am very thankful for his guidance and mentorship and including me in the UVM men's soccer family."



With their 4-1 win over Rider in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Catamounts were victorious in the postseason on home turf for the first time since 1989 in front of a record crowd. The 2016 squad scored a program record 42 goals and had the top classmate scoring tandem in program history in Bernard Yeboah and Brian Wright, who tallied a combined 25 goals and 15 assists.



Wright was selected by the New England Revolution with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft in January. He became the first Catamount in program history to be drafted by a MLS team. Wright wrapped up his Catamount career as the second all-time leading scorer with 103 career points and set the Vermont single-season points record (40) as a senior.



The 2016 team also achieved its highest RPI and national ranking (16th) since 1989 and was recognized as one of the dominant regional powers. UVM was ranked No. 1 for several weeks in the New England region. A total of five Catamounts earned NSCAA All-America, NSCAA All-East Region, ECAC All-Star, America East All-Conference, All-Rookie, and All-Academic honors at the end of the season.



In addition to the 2016 NCAA Tournament success, Dow helped lead the Catamounts to an America East regular season title in 2012, its first in 23 years, and an America East Championship in 2015.

"The program has achieved national recognition, competes against the best teams in the country, plays in a beautiful stadium in front of thousands of loyal fans, and graduates young men who succeed at the highest levels of their professions," added Dow. "As head coach, I expect UVM men's soccer will continue to raise the bar. Jeff Schulman, our sport administrator Krista Balogh, and the senior leadership team have played a critical role in these accomplishments; UVM men's soccer will continue to be at the forefront of the Division I level because of their devotion to the program. I look forward to leading the journey in establishing our team's new identity while honoring the tradition of success upon which this program is built."



Dow came to Vermont after spending four years at Southern New Hampshire University. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Penmen men's soccer program and was elevated to associate head coach during the 2010 season. During his four-year stint at SNHU, the Penmen posted a 59-14-13 (.762) record. Southern New Hampshire earned NCAA Tournament berths each year, including NCAA quarterfinal trips in 2009 and 2011. The Penmen also captured two Northeast-10 Regular Season titles and an NE-10 Tournament title.



Prior to his arrival at SNHU, Dow spent two seasons as head men's soccer coach at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts. While at Dean, Dow compiled an 18-11-4 record, qualified for the NJCAA Region 21 playoffs in 2007, and coached seven NJCAA All-Region players. Prior to that, Dow spent two seasons as the men's and women's assistant coach at Mayville State University and a season as an assistant for the men's team at his alma mater, the University of Maine.



A 2003 graduate of Maine with a degree in management, Dow was a four-year member of the Maine soccer team and led the Black Bears in scoring twice as well as being named an America East Scholar-Athlete for three seasons. Dow later earned his master's in sport and recreation management from North Dakota State University in 2005.



Dow resides in Burlington with his wife Loren, the Assistant Director of Academic Services for UVM Athletics, and their newborn son Hanson.