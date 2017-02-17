Hoops For A Cure At Springfield

Friday, February 17th

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -- It was a special evening at Springfield high school Friday night as the Cosmos hosted arch rival Bellows Falls in a boys basketball team.

It was a Hoops for a Cure event. Springfield senior Alex Naccarato was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in December. As part of an overall fundraiser, his teammates wore his number ten on warm up shirts prior to the game and, in a surprise to the crowd on hand, the Bellows Falls players took the court for wram-ups wearing Alex's number ten on their back in a show of support.

Other neighboring schools and communities have also dedicated games and held fundraisers on behalf of Alex. A great show of togetherness by all involved in the continuing fight against cancer.