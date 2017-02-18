Destination Recreation: cross country skiing

Caballero pleaded not guilty to the charges during Monday's arraignment in Washington County Superior Court.
Deal settles land ownership dispute in an area known as Township 40 near Raquette Lake.
Officials in Vermont are planning to build a new burn house to train the state's firefighters.
Once almost impossible to spot, bobcats are on the rise across the country.
Construction officials say the effort to rebuild a busy road that has a dangerous turn in downtown Brandon, Vermont, will start later this summer.
An investigation into sexual misconduct at an elite prep school in New Hampshire has found substantiated claims of abuse involving 13 former faculty and staff.
There’s an update to the recovery of the body in Westmore.
Police have identified the body found at Mt. Pisgah last week as that of a missing Orleans man.
Chef Emmet Moosley from the Good Food Truck makes Dutch Baby Pancake with Sautéed Apples, Honey and Fresh Cheese.
