Destination Recreation: cross country skiing

Ski instructor Art Herttua made the switch to Nordic skiing for one reason. "I got bored with chair lifts," says Herttua.



He now shares his passion for cross country skiing by teaching at Bolton Valley Ski Resort. "You're always on an adventure. You're not waiting to go ski, you are always skiing," says Herttua



With over 800 miles of Nordic trails throughout the state of Vermont Cross country skiing is a destination for beginners and experts. And, Bolton Valley makes that easy with free lessons on Sundays. On Sunday mornings from 10-11am Bolton Valley offers a free Nordic skiing lesson for beginners. The free clinics are limited to one session per person and you can rent equipment for the day which will cost about 25 dollars.



"If you have never been Nordic skiing before and you want to learn the basics it's a great inexpensive way to get a good introduction to the sport," says Josh Arneson of Bolton Valley. And, this year, the extra snow has helped make Bolton a destination. "We don't make any snow on the cross country or back country terrain. So it's all dependent on natural snow," says Arneson.

And, after this week, these trails are in top condition. At over 2000 ft. up, Herttua feels like he can always count on this as a good spot to get out and ski. He says it's "The best snow. Anywhere."