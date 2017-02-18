Program to train doctors to spot patients abusing drugs

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Dartmouth College program will train health care professionals at five colleges to screen patients who are at risk or may already be abusing drugs or alcohol.

The goal of the initiative is to combat substance abuse rates that are among the highest in the nation. Alcohol consumption, according to Dartmouth, is higher than the national average while rates of opioid death in New Hampshire have spiked 191 percent over the past five years. Most addicts don't seek out treatment.

The initiative is run by the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice and the New Hampshire Area Health Education Center.

Colleges taking part in the program are Antioch University New England, Franklin Pierce University, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, MCPHS University, and the University of New Hampshire.

