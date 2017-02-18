Shaheen part of delegation to Munich Security Conference

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is attending a two-day foreign policy and security conference in Germany.

Shaheen is part of a 16-member bipartisan Congressional delegation led by Republican Sen. John McCain, of Arizona. They'll be attending the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday and Sunday.

Shaheen will participate in a panel discussion on Sunday titled "The New U.S. Foreign Policy: Views from Congress." Other panelists include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Christopher Murphy, of Connecticut.

