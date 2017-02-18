Vt. Dairy Farmers meet, discuss ways to survive and thrive

Saturday was the 98th annual meeting of St. Albans Dairy Cooperative members. Farmers say the industry faces a number of challenges, but they're planning to face them with the community at their side.

The Gervais Family Farm is one of the largest producers of dairy in Franklin County. Despite their success over the years, farmers say the dairy industry still has its challenges.

"It's a struggle. The last two years milk prices haven't been very good. Just figuring out how to make our farm efficient and continue working," said Kati Hale, with Gervais Family Farm.

On Saturday, milk prices were one of the many topics mentioned at the 98th annual St. Albans Dairy Cooperative meeting.

"I certainly feel your pain in regards to milk prices. I know they've had a tremendous impact on your industry, but I'm encouraged to see that milk prices for 2017 are predicted to improve by a couple of dollars above average," said Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Prices – which are set by a variety of factors – always fluctuate. But, in 2016, officials say milk prices plummeted impacting farms across the region and causing some to go out of business.

However officials say they have rebounded recently and that an additional rise in prices could be on the horizon.

Co-Op officials say they are also keeping their eye on President Trump and his plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico. Officials say around 3 billion pounds of milk is exported from the U.S. To Mexico each year.

"Our dairy industry relies very heavily on export market, and any market likes stability, and right now we're not real stable. It's a lot of unknowns. Our trade agreements, NAFTA, TPP. A lot up in the air," said Harold Howrigan, St. Albans Dairy Cooperative Board of Directors President.

Officials say shoppers are buying more whole milk and butter products. At Saturday's meeting, speakers encouraged farmers to increase their community outreach to remind consumers where their dairy comes from.

"I'm very proud of what I do, and I would love to share that with consumers, with every day people, so I'm on the Gervais Family farm, and if anyone has any questions I would love to answer them, and if people are even willing to come out and see the farm – we do tours," said Hale.

Bringing farmers together to face every challenge and success as a cooperative community.