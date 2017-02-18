Perfect day for Snow Bog 5 in Rutland

At the Vermont State Fair grounds in Rutland drivers from around the country are ready to put their jacked-up rides to the test -- an event typically seen during mud season.

"We're ready to kick off Snow Bog 5, said Randy Oakley, founder.

"This is what I live to do," said Jason Haber.

Haber has been drag racing since he was 16 years old -- and knows a thing or two about winning.

"I have a mid engine, fully gutted Toyota pick-up. It looks normal-ish. It's got 1150 horse power and it moves,” Haber said.

With 740 studs in each back tire 'Dirty Disease' has no problem getting across the 200 foot long stretch of snow before his competition.

"We love the speed, the excitement, the thrill and to see all of my people," said Vickie Gonyer, from Concord.

Up in the grandstands fans aren't phased by the loud engines.

"There's not much to do in the winter time so this is definitely an attraction for everybody," said Jim Mailhoit, from Rutland.

"We're all a bunch of good fun-loving rednecks and we have a good time," Oakley said.

For the past 5 years organizer Randy Oakley has been attracting thousands of racers to Vermont. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners.

"You got to enjoy the winter there's no point to being hunkered down in your house. This is where it's at," Oakley said.

"It gives us a chance to come out of hibernation and play," said Matt Newell, from Concord, New Hampshire.

Newell has been working on his mega truck 'No Mercy' for over 6 years.

"A lot of time, blood, sweat, passion,” Newell said.

All of that hard work comes down to just seconds of driving.

"The thrill of it really is what makes me love the sport,” Newell said.

It's a sport that puts drivers to the test no matter the season.