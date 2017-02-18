Middlebury hosts NESCAC quarterfinals

The 10th ranked Middlebury men's basketball team broke a 66-66 tie with 6:05 remaining and never relinquished that advantage, earning an 88-84 NESCAC quarterfinal win Saturday inside a boisterous Pepin Gymnasium. Second-seeded Middlebury (22-3) advances to conference semifinals and will face fifth-seeded Trinity next Saturday at Tufts. The top-seeded Jumbos play sixth-seeded Williams in the other semifinal matchup.

Matt St. Amour poured in a career-high 34 points on 11-21 shooting, including a 7-15 effort from three-point range. In the process, he moved into third place on the program's career scoring list with 1,578 points, in addition to setting a single-season mark for three pointers in a season with 97. Jack Daly boasted a double-double double with 14 points and a game-high 11 assists, while Eric McCord also posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Adisa Majors also reached double figures in scoring for the Panthers with 10 points.

The fifth-seeded Colby women's basketball team knocked off fourth-seeded Middlebury, 48-39 in a NESCAC Quarterfinal game on Saturday afternoon in Pepin Gym. The Panthers see their record fall to 17-8 with the loss.

Middlebury was led in scoring by Catherine Harrison, who finished with her seventh double-double of the year with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Sarah Kaufman added 10 points, while Colleen Caveney and Davis each chipped in with six. Harrison blocked three shots, while Kaufman picked up three steals.

