Senior day at St. Michael's

The Saint Michael's College men's basketball team closed its regular-season home slate with a 98-88 loss to Assumption College on Saturday during Senior Day at the Ross Sports Center. The Purple Knights are 5-20 overall and 4-16 in the Northeast-10 Conference, while the Greyhounds moved to 7-20 and 5-15.

Senior Matt Bonds (Accokeek, Md./North Point) turned in 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting with a 6-of-8 showing on free throws, adding five rebounds, three offensive boards and two assists. It was his 19th 20-point outing of the winter. Sophomore Levi Holmes III (East Brunswick, N.J./Rutgers Prep) added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting with two helpers, and first-year Thomas Jackson III (Middletown, Conn./Holderness School) scored 16 points off the bench thanks to a perfect 5-of-5 shooting day and a 5-of-7 effort on freebies.

The Saint Michael's College women's basketball team led for much of the second half before falling to regionally-ranked Assumption College, 64-50, on Saturday in the Ross Sports Center during a key Northeast-10 Conference game. The Purple and Gold also celebrated Senior Day.

With one regular-season contest to go, the Purple Knights are 12-13 overall and 10-10 in the league, standing in a three-way tie for fourth place in the NE10 Northeast Division. Only five teams from each of the conference's two divisions qualify for the postseason. Saint Michael's visits Stonehill College at 5:30 p.m., as it currently is deadlocked with the Skyhawks and Merrimack College for fourth. The Greyhounds, who are seventh in the latest NCAA East Region rankings, improved to 18-7 and 13-7.

Sophomore Samantha Delaney (Smithtown, N.Y./Smithtown East) had 16 points to pace the hosts, shooting 7-of-12 with nine rebounds in 26 minutes, while classmate Emily Ferreri (Hyde Park, N.Y./Our Lady of Lourdes) turned in 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals, snagging five boards on the offensive end and shooting 6-of-8 on free throws. Saint Michael's held a 46-37 edge on the glass, a 30-12 advantage on paint points, and limited Assumption to 28.8 percent shooting, but the visitors outgained the hosts, 27-14, at the charity stripe.

