2017 high school dance championships

2017 high school dance championships

VERGENNES, Vt. -

Mt. Mansfield Union High School won two out of the three categories at Saturday's high school dance state championships.

The top three schools in the Pom category:

1.  South Burlington
2.  Colchester
3.  Mt. Anthony & Burr & Burton

The top three schools in the Hip Hop category:

1.  Mt. Mansfield
2.  Lamoille
3.  Middlebury

The top three schools in the Jazz category:

1.  Mt. Mansfield
2.  South Burlington
3.  Middlebury

