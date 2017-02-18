2017 high school dance championships

Mt. Mansfield Union High School won two out of the three categories at Saturday's high school dance state championships.

The top three schools in the Pom category:

1. South Burlington

2. Colchester

3. Mt. Anthony & Burr & Burton

The top three schools in the Hip Hop category:

1. Mt. Mansfield

2. Lamoille

3. Middlebury

The top three schools in the Jazz category:

1. Mt. Mansfield

2. South Burlington

3. Middlebury