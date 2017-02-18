2017 H.S. gymnastics championship

The Essex gymnastics team won it's 12th straight team championship and 25th overall title on Saturday afternoon.

Top 5 team results:

1. Essex 144.525

2. CVU 139.775

3. South Burlington 131.9

4. St. Johnsbury 121.200

5. Harwood 114.050

Event winners:

Vault: Allie Green (Essex) & Diana Gregoire (SBHS)

Floor: Abbie Gehsmann (Essex) & Tali Giubardo (CVU)

Bars: Abbie Gehsmann

Beam: Diana Gregoire (SBHS)

All Around winner: Allie Green (Essex)