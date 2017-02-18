Quantcast

2017 H.S. gymnastics championship - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2017 H.S. gymnastics championship

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX, Vt. -

The Essex gymnastics team won it's 12th straight team championship and 25th overall title on Saturday afternoon.

Top 5 team results:

1.  Essex 144.525
2.  CVU  139.775
3.  South Burlington  131.9
4.  St. Johnsbury  121.200
5.  Harwood  114.050

Event winners:

Vault: Allie Green (Essex) & Diana Gregoire (SBHS)
Floor: Abbie Gehsmann (Essex) & Tali Giubardo (CVU)
Bars: Abbie Gehsmann
Beam: Diana Gregoire (SBHS)

All Around winner: Allie Green (Essex)

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.