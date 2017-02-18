Rutland, Vergennes Claim Cheer Titles

The Rutland Raiders claimed their third consecutive Division I Cheer title while the host Commodores took the crown in Division II at Vergennes Union High School Saturday night.
Rutland held off Essex, which has finished second each of the last three years, while Vergennes edged defending champion Mill River.
