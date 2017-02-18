Cats and Eagles tie again

Brian Bowen answered a pair of one-goal leads for No. 11 Boston College and finished with a four-point weekend as 16th-ranked Vermont earned a 2-2 Hockey East tie with the Eagles on Saturday night at Conte Forum.

UVM pushed its record to 17-10-5 (9-7-4 HEA) and retained sixth place in the standings with one weekend left in the regular season. Boston College moved to 18-12-5 (13-4-3 HEA) and holds a two-point cushion atop the league.

Vermont (22 points) has a two-point lead on its final regular season opponent Merrimack and trails fifth-place Providence by just one point. The Catamounts are three points behind UMass Lowell for the fourth and final first round bye.

BC opened the scoring just 2:09 into the contest as rookie Julius Mattila wristed a shot short side high to beat Stefanos Lekkas (30 saves) from the left wing circle.

Lekkas made back-to-back saves on Austin Cangelosi and Ryan Fitzgerald from the top of the crease midway through the second to keep the deficit at one.

That led to Bowen's first of the night at 13:27 as Trey Phillips sent Derek Lodermeier a pass into the offensive zone. Lodermeier cut across the middle and dropped a pass to a streaking Bowen, who circled around the net and buried a wrap-around at the left post to tie the game for the Catamounts.

Bowen closed the second period by ringing the underside of the crossbar from the right wing with two seconds on the clock.

Just 41 seconds into the third, Boston College set up on its second power play of the night and Matthew Gaudreau found Colin White in the high slot. White turned and fired a shot that deflected past Lekkas low glove side off the stick of Cangelosi.

The Catamounts erased BC's again less than two minutes later as Mario Puskarich fired a left wing shot on net with the rebound kicking out toward the corner. Bowen located the puck along the left goal line and ripped a shot off Joseph Woll (29 saves) inside the near post. The goal gave Bowen a team-high 11 as he became the fifth UVM player this season to post his second multi-goal game. Colton collected his team-high 25th point with the second assist.

The Eagles had most of the offensive pressure in overtime but Lekkas shut the door to preserve the point. Bowen registered Vermont's 13th multi-goal performance of the season and has 14 points in his last 12 games.

Next weekend, Vermont closes the regular season in Burlington against the Merrimack Warriors for Senior Weekend on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m.

Courtesy: UVM Athletics/CatamounTV

