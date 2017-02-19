Volunteers help kids hit the slopes

Youngsters are making turns at Cochran's Ski Area during some school days this season.

Dozens of students from Richmond Elementary School are able to ski or board for a couple hours during the school day for free. It all started with Brian Godfrey, a physical education teacher at the Richmond Elementary School. He helped found the Snow Motion program. "We started four years ago -- a couple of parents, myself. Really the outcome we wanted is students to be able to ski or board for free during the school day," Godfrey saud.

It now includes all of the students from grades kindergarten to 4th. They visit on Tuesdays and Fridays. "A lot of these kids, it's an opportunity they might not have outside of the school day, so we're creating access for a lot of them," Godfrey said..

And it doesn't cost them a dime. It's paid for by parent donations, foundation contributions, and school fundraising. This wouldn't happen without the nearly 70 parent volunteers. People like John Brooks, who leads a group of students and helps them practice skiing techniques. "This is probably one of the most valuable programs that we have. I have a lot of admiration for Brian Godfrey, who's affectionately known as 'Mr. G,'" Brooks said. He believes these young minds are learning more than just how to get down a hill. "Lots of teamwork, tons of balance. They're gaining a lot of skills outside of just skiing that they probably didn't know that they were able to unlock."

Brooks' son, Jack, a 2nd grader at Richmond Elementary, takes part in the program. "I really think it's fun because you get to meet a bunch of people and then you get out of school for a little while," Jack said.

The hope is that these kids make some lifelong buddies, and develop a passion for being outdoors. "We see it as a valuable tool to empower kids to be healthy and active for the rest of their lives," Godfrey said.

Is it all worth it? "The smiles on their faces is all the reward I need," Godfrey said.

