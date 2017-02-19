Copy-Companies in closed nuke plant transfer file request

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The businesses involved in the transfer of licenses of the Vermont Yankee power plant have filed a formal request with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In the request, filed earlier this month, the applicants ask that the NRC consent to the transfers of the licensed possession, maintenance and decommissioning of the plant.

Entergy Nuclear wants to sell the closed plant to NorthStar Group Services Inc.

The nuclear plant shut down in December 2014.

