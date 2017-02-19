Officials warn of unsafe ice during school vacation weeks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game officials have a simple message for the thousands of snowmobilers, ice anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts who will be in the state over the next few weeks: "If you don't know, don't go."

It will be a busy few weeks for outdoor recreation as Massachusetts and New Hampshire schools close for winter vacation. The Fish and Game Department is reminding visitors that there are numerous areas - particularly on large lakes like Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam and Newfound - that have large areas of open water or thin, unsafe ice. Ice on those and other lakes could range from 18 inches to one inch thick.

Maj. John Wimsatt says people should personally check the ice thickness across an entire waterbody before venturing out on foot, snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle.

