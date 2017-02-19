Minimum wage increase among topics at Burlington forum

Health care, paid family leave, and raising the minimum wage -- they're topics that often came up during the presidential election and continue to be debated. Sunday a group gathered in Burlington to make their voices heard.

For around eight years Brittany Nevins lived off a minimum wage job. She says it's time for the wage to change. "Really, people aren't able to pay their bills with that amount of money. Right now I make a livable salary, much higher than a minimum wage, and I am struggling myself to save any money," Nevins said.

She was one of several speakers to address a crowd of more than 50 people at an event called Solidarity Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Burlington.

"The idea of solidarity is that we are sticking together because we're all better off when we're all better off, and so we're pushing for a statewide minimum wage increase for livable wages, and also mobilizing support for the nurses aids and other health care professionals organizing at UVM," said James Haslam, Director of Rights & Democracy.

Multiple topics were discussed--from minimum wage to paid family leave. One speaker encouraged the crowd to support License Nursing Assistants, or LNAs, who are attempting to organize a union at the University of Vermont Medical Center. "Right now at the hospital we're all working quite hard to help the poor people that come to us and that are in need, and right now there's just not enough of us to go around. We have call bells that are going off constantly that we're having issues getting to because there's just so many patients," said Kelsey Letourneau, a Resource LNA for UVM Medical Center.

Nevins spoke about her hopes for the minimum wage to rise to $15 an hour. She says she's had friends leave the state to find better pay. "It's become really like a running joke and an expectation that people my age are just going to leave, and it's because the cost of living here is really high, and the wages don't provide opportunities to really live a life of dignity and quality," she said.

But some have concerns about the effects of a higher wage. Jericho resident Mike Csele says he makes $10 an hour as a full time caregiver for his partner, who's a quadriplegic. She gets a set amount of income per month from the state to cover the costs of care, and if the minimum wage rises, he's worried she and others with disabilities won't be able to afford the care they need. "If you tell those people, 'Hey, you now have to pay your caregiver $15 an hour, but we're not raising your budget,' those people are going to lose their independence immediately," Csele said. "These people have fought for years and years to be independent, and they're going to lose that right away. They can't afford to pay a caregiver. They don't have the money to pay a caregiver."

Lawmakers in the State House are considering two bills that would raise the minimum wage to $15, and in Burlington voters will have the chance to voice their opinion in a non-binding vote Town Meeting Day.