Waterfront development hopes to address BTV housing crunch

Affordable housing continues to be an issue in the Queen City, but a new development at a former college aims to make headway.

A new neighborhood on the Burlington waterfront is in the works. "It will have a bit of an urban feel to it -- compact development, with a generous amount of green space," said Eric Farrell, a Burlington real estate developer.

The development, called Cambrian Rise, is at the site of the former Burlington College on North Avenue, and could create over 700 units of housing.

"The need for housing, in not just here in Burlington but in the region, is real. It's a really big issue, and providing more and more opportunities for people to live here, to work here, is a positive thing," said David White, Burlington Director of Planning and Zoning.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has voiced support for the project too, addressing what he calls a housing crisis in Burlington. Developer Eric Farrell is partnering with Champlain Housing Trust, and Cathedral Square, to ensure the project includes affordable housing. The plan also maps out about 100 thousand square-feet for nonresidential uses. "We're talking to a school about relocating into Burlington, and then there's a fitness center, and small commercial spaces," Farrell said.

Farrell wouldn't specify which school he is speaking with, or how much the project is going to cost. Matthew Hagen lives across the street from the proposed development site. He calls the space the most treasured part of the city, and considers the project to be bittersweet. "Going to miss the views, going down there, for sure," Hagen said. While he acknowledges the project's long-term benefits, Hagen says he's concerned about additional traffic and disturbances from construction. "Recently the ground shakes pretty violently. That's intense. I question if that compromises the structure of our house."

The first apartment building in Cambrian Rise is already under construction, and officials say it will be complete this July. The rest of the project still needs Act 250 approval.

"We're going to start the new construction this summer, and depending on market conditions it'll take 6-8 years to build out," Farrell said.

Planning and zoning officials say if completely approved, this project and the Burlington Town Center will be the largest and most transformative developments the city has ever seen.