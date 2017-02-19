Quantcast

Brides-to-be gather in Essex Junction - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Brides-to-be gather in Essex Junction

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

Over 100 brides-to-be stopped by the Burlington Winter Bridal Show Sunday afternoon. 

The Essex Resort and Spa was full of excitement as the women browsed the roughly thirty vendors, featuring everything a bride and groom need on their big day.  It's a chance for brides and their loved ones to gather ideas from local professionals.  Many chose makeup, flowers, photographers, and music for their nuptial celebrations.

"It just kind of makes it feel surreal. It's right around the corner. I'm actually here with one of my best friends. We are both in each others weddings," said Lindsay Blake, a bride-to-be.

"They're happy, they're smiling -- this is always a fun time in their lives, and we're so pleased to be a part of it," said Judy Risteff with the Vermont Wedding Association.

The photo booth was a hit among many women and their bridal parties. The event was put on by the Vermont Wedding Association. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.