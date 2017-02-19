Brides-to-be gather in Essex Junction

Over 100 brides-to-be stopped by the Burlington Winter Bridal Show Sunday afternoon.

The Essex Resort and Spa was full of excitement as the women browsed the roughly thirty vendors, featuring everything a bride and groom need on their big day. It's a chance for brides and their loved ones to gather ideas from local professionals. Many chose makeup, flowers, photographers, and music for their nuptial celebrations.

"It just kind of makes it feel surreal. It's right around the corner. I'm actually here with one of my best friends. We are both in each others weddings," said Lindsay Blake, a bride-to-be.

"They're happy, they're smiling -- this is always a fun time in their lives, and we're so pleased to be a part of it," said Judy Risteff with the Vermont Wedding Association.

The photo booth was a hit among many women and their bridal parties. The event was put on by the Vermont Wedding Association.